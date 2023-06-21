Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.24. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 36,200 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Graphite One Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38.
About Graphite One
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
Featured Articles
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.