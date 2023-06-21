Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.24. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 36,200 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38.

Graphite One ( CVE:GPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

