Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBTC opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

