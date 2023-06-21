Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBTC opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $18.40.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
