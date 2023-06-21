Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Great Lakes Aviation shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Great Lakes Aviation Price Performance

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of passenger and freight transportation services. The company was founded by Douglas G. Voss and Ivan L. Simpson on October 25, 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

