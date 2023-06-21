Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

