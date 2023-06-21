Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.