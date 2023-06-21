GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,865,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

