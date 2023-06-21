Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

