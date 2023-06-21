Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $54.78 Average PT from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

