Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Trading Up 4.8%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.70. Approximately 73,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 77,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$633.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.36.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

