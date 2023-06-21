Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.78

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and traded as low as C$19.76. Hardwoods Distribution shares last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 4,022 shares traded.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.78.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

