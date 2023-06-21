Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $86.50.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

