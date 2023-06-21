HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

