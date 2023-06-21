HC Wainwright Weighs in on Vista Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

