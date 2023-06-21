HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

NYSE:HCA opened at $285.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $5,977,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

