Head to Head Comparison: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN) versus American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 25.84% 12.84% 0.57% Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 7 2 1 2.40 Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus target price of $44.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Brighthouse Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $1.42 billion 2.30 $1.22 billion $4.81 8.67 Brighthouse Financial $7.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Brighthouse Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

