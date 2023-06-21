Head-To-Head Comparison: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) versus Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pampa Energía and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 26.95% 21.01% 10.10% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.83 billion 1.29 $456.00 million $9.04 4.72 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

