Head-To-Head Review: Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -397.90 Grocery Outlet $3.71 billion 0.75 $65.05 million $0.67 42.40

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grocery Outlet 1 4 3 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Loblaw Companies and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus target price of $137.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.46%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 1.81% 7.41% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Loblaw Companies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

