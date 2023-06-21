Head to Head Survey: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 33.88% 135.07% 47.91% SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Jiayin Group and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.60%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.71 $171.03 million $3.57 1.76 SHF $9.48 million 2.53 -$35.13 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats SHF on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

