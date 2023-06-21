Head-To-Head Survey: ProtoKinetix (PKTX) & Its Competitors

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) is one of 367 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProtoKinetix to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -13.12 ProtoKinetix Competitors $195.16 million $5.43 million 23.84

ProtoKinetix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProtoKinetix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 549 1731 4525 43 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 92.50%. Given ProtoKinetix’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

ProtoKinetix rivals beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

