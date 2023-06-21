Head to Head Survey: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 4 2 0 2.14 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.18%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Profitability

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 6.39% 4.98% 2.36% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $997.61 million 1.33 $55.92 million $0.60 20.18 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts



Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson.

About Sotherly Hotels



Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

