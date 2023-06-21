Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.62

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.62 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.40). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.45), with a volume of 183,491 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of £214.50 million, a P/E ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.40.

In other news, insider Keith Edelman bought 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £29,853.40 ($38,200.13). Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

