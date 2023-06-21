Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 31,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

