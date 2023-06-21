HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.63

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and traded as high as $124.75. HOYA shares last traded at $123.23, with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

HOYA Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

