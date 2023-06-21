HSBC Upgrades FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) to “Buy”

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FGROY stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

