Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

