Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.