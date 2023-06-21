Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Up 0.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.