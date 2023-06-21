Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Up 0.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

