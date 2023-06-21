Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

