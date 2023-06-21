Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 618 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $438.08 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

