Hyperion Partners LLC Buys 101 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.03.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

