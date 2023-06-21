IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

