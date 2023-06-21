Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) versus E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Critical Contrast

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) and E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 8.34% 7.89% 2.98% E.On N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iberdrola and E.On, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 5 1 0 2.17 E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Iberdrola presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 76.66%. Given Iberdrola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than E.On.

This table compares Iberdrola and E.On’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.47 $4.57 billion $2.99 17.38 E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -48.61

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Iberdrola pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of E.On shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iberdrola beats E.On on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as nonrenewable generation. It has a total installed capacity of 60,671 MW. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About E.On

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.