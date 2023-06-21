IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.33 and a 200-day moving average of $468.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

