Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

