Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 608,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,006,000 after purchasing an additional 331,283 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

