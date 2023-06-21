IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,373.31

IndiGG (INDI) traded 98.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $92,373.31 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

