Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$1.92. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 5,038 shares.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

