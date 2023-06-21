Insider Buying: The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,989.76).

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mission Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.51 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

