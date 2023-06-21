Insider Buying: Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) Insider Purchases 67,000 Shares of Stock

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) insider Joseph OFarrell acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £20,770 ($26,577.10).

Union Jack Oil Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 31.25 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.61. Union Jack Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.36 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £33.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Union Jack Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

