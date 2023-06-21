Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $330.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,569. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $288.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet has a 1-year low of $197.27 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

