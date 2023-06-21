Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 672,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Integral Diagnostics to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

