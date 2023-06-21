Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Dennison Hambling Purchases 98,022 Shares

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Rating) insider Dennison Hambling acquired 98,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,094.51 ($13,763.36).
Intelligent Monitoring Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,911.38.
Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile
