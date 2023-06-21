Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $112.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.