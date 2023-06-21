International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.56 ($2.34).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.07) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 164 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,270.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.22).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

