International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $82.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.