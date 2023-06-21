Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $455.13 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

