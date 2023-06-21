Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $557,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

