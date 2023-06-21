Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Position Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000.

PXH stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

