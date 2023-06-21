Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.30. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 71,200 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

