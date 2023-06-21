Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.30. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 71,200 shares trading hands.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.