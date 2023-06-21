Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Seneca House Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4,889.2% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.